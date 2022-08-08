Augusztus 8, Hétfő

XXIV. Avas-DVTK Open nemzetközi sakkverseny

1 órája

Pribelszky Bence vitte el a fődíjat

XXIV. Avas-DVTK Open nemzetközi sakkverseny, Miskolc, DVTK Medical, 32 induló.

KT

Forrás: Shutterstock/illusztráció

Forrás: Shutterstock/illusztráció

A végeredmény: 1. Pribelszky Bence (Edelényi Városi SE, FIDE-mester) 6,5 pont (jutalma: 120 ezer forint), 2. Papp Levente (MTK Budapest, FIDE-mester) 6 pont (jutalma: 80 ezer forint), 3. Vanczák Tamás (Miskolci KisBocsok, FIDE-mester) 5 pont (jutalma: 55 ezer forint), 4. Horváth Kristóf (DVTK) 5 pont (jutalma: 40 ezer forint), 5. Vodila Martin (Edelényi Városi SE) 4.5 pont (jutalma: 30 ezer forint), 6. Kormos Ádám (Hóbagoly Sport Club) 4,5 pont (jutalma: 20 ezer forint), 7. Csendi Balázs (Miskolci KisBocsok) 4,5 pont (jutalma: 20 ezer forint), 8. Kassay Lilla (Miskolci KisBocsok) 4 pont (jutalma 15 ezer forint), 9. Kovács Kristóf (DVTK) 4 pont (jutalma: 15 ezer forint), 10. Szabó Krisztián (Szerencs VSE) 4 pont (jutalma: 15 ezer forint).

Avas-DVTK Open

Fotók: Kolodzey Tamás

Kategória díjak

2000 Élő pont alatti: Galkó Attila (Edelényi Városi SE) 4 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

1600 Élő pont alatti: Naszádi Ferenc (Ózdi Sakk SE) 3 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

Legeredményesebb nem díjazottak

Női: Tóth Kinga (DVTK) 2,5 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

Szenior: Gránicz János (Dunakeszi-Alag) 3,5 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

Ifjúsági: Berecz Kristóf (Edelényi Városi SE) 4 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

Legjobb diósgyőriek

Kéméndi Dániel 4 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

Török Vilmos 2.5 pont (jutalma: 10 ezer forint)

