Aurelien TCHOUAMEN (8) of France scores an opener in the first half during the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match England vs France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 10, 2022.( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Keita Iijima / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

Fotós: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP