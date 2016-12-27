TOTÓ-eredmények – 51/2. hét

1. Arsenal-West Bromwich…………………1-0 1
2. Chelsea-Bournemouth…………………..3-0 1
3. Manchester Utd.-Sunderland-……………3-1 1
4. Leicester-Everton…………………….0-2 2
5. Burnley-Middlesbrough…………………1-0 1
6. Swansea-West Ham……………………..1-4 2
7. Aston Villa-Burton……………………2-1 1
8. Ipswich-Fulham……………………….0-2 2
9. Preston-Leeds………………………..1-4 2
10. Reading-Norwich……………………..3-1 1
11. Huddersfield-Nottingham………………2-1 1
12. Barnsley-Blackburn…………………..2-0 1
13. Newcastle-Sheffield Wed………………0-1 2
Plusz egy mérkőzés:
14. Hull City-Manchester City…………….0-3 2
